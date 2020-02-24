Seven new and emerging businesses will move on to the final round of the Enterprise Challenge, a business plan competition organized by the Yakima County Development Association and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
The competition started out with 23 businesses. Fourteen businesses moved on to the most recent round, a trade expo held at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg on Thursday. The seven finalists were chosen based on judges’ scores on their display and presentation at the expo.
The businesses moving on to the final round are:
- Clean Cut the Men’s Shop, Ellensburg: a shop that offers haircuts and other services.
- Early Bird Eatery, Ellensburg: a brunch and dinner eatery.
- Elite Tours LLC, Selah: a provider of luxury transportation and accommodation.
- Junk Bros 509, Sunnyside: a junk removal service.
- Little Hopper, Yakima: a service that offers tours of Central Washington’s craft breweries and hop growing areas.
- Nomad Mercantile, Tieton: an outdoor lifestyle shop
- Vida Health Bar, Yakima: an eatery providing a variety of plant-based food and drink options.
The finalists are in contention for cash prizes totaling $17,500. The finalists will make a presentation to a panel of judges who will determine the winners of the Enterprise Challenge.
The winners of the competition will be announced during an
event from 4-5 p.m. March 19 at Single Hill Brewery in Yakima. The public is invited, but attendees need to register at www.chooseyakimavalley.com/ECawards