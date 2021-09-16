People can tour seven custom-built homes this weekend at the 40th annual Tour of Homes event in Yakima.
Returning to in-person tours after going the online route last year due to the pandemic, the Central Washington Tour of Homes begins with seven new residential properties in Yakima County. These homes may be visited from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with tickets available in advance on the Central Washington Home Builders Association website (www.cwhba.org) or at the door of each home.
“Our builders showcase new and cool features, and the new designs, of residential properties in our region,” said Jake Mayson, government affairs director with the association. “It truly is the cutting edge of what’s going on in residential construction.”
Tickets for this weekend’s home tours are $10, and include admittance to three Kittitas County homes, which may be toured from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3.
To kick off this year’s event, Chefs on Tour will provide food and beverages in four of the Yakima County homes from 4-9 p.m. Friday.
Chefs from Cowiche Creek Brewing Co, Apple Tree Grill, The Fat Pastor and Mangoz Grill will serve food paired with beverages from local distilleries and wineries, giving attendees the chance to taste and sip their way through several of the tour’s houses.
“It’s an opportunity for local chefs to showcase their talents,” Mayson said. “They normally will create a unique dish and pair it with an appropriate beverage.”
The chefs' tour tickets are $50 and provide access to the four homes with food/drinks served on Friday evening, plus the two weekends of home tours in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
A complete list of home sites and further information is available online at www.cwhba.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.