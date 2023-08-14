The hearing examiner for an Aug. 23 hearing regarding the proposed Pacific Ag Renewable Natural Gas facility near Sunnyside is affiliated with the City of Sunnyside. An article published on August 14, 2023, incorrectly stated that person was a Yakima County hearing examiner.
Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.
