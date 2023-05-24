Registration is due this week for a community conversation on the stigma associated with substance abuse disorder.
Three free workshops on the topic are scheduled next week: 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30 and 31, in Ellensburg; and 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in Yakima.
The Ellensburg workshops are at 400 E. Mountain View Ave., and the Yakima workshop is at 610 Superior Lane.
Triumph Treatment Services is hosting a speaker from the University of Rochester's Recovery Center of Excellence.
Advance registration is required as there is limited space.
A news release about the workshops states: "This is not an academic workshop about stigma. It is a conversation for participants to explore stigma: how we support people with substance use disorder and their families, and how we work together in our communities to reduce stigma."
Those interested should RSVP for the workshop no later than May 26 at: Kittitas County Health Network: A Community Conversation: Stigma and Substance Use Disorder (signupgenius.com)
