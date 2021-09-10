Toppenish 9/11 event postponed because of COVID restrictions
A Sept. 11 event to honor veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom has been postponed because of new COVID restrictions on the Yakama Nation reservation.
The event was scheduled Saturday morning at the Yakama Veterans Building, 480 Buster Road, Toppenish. George Lee Jr., one of the organizers, said the decision was necessary as the Yakama Nation moved to Phase 2 restrictions limiting gatherings.
Yakima VFW Post No. 379 is planning a short ceremony commemorating 9/11 at noon Saturday. The post is at 118 S. Fifth Ave. The post will open at 11 a.m. Saturday.
