A man convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn on the Yakama Reservation will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

Jordan Everett Stevens will be sentenced at 3 p.m. Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima, according to court records. He was previously scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1. The reason for the scheduling change wasn’t noted in the federal court docket.

A jury found Stevens guilty on June 10, 2021.

Stevens shot Minthorn in the head in a remote area north of Brownstown.

Two witnesses testified that Stevens killed her because she had talked to FBI agents about an incident involving him.

A third witness, Tim Castilleja, failed to show up to court, so he was arrested and was forced to testify. He told a jury he was afraid of testifying.

Three days later, the tavern he lived at in Brownstown was leveled by fire. There was no sign of Castilleja. Investigators said they recovered what was believed to be human remains from the charred rubble.

Federal authorities have yet to release further information about the remains or Castilleja’s whereabouts.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Yakima County Government, Lower Valley Reporter

Hi, I’m Phil Ferolito, longtime reporter with the Yakima Herald-Republic, where I have gained an array of experience from covering small city governments and school districts to big-picture issues concerning county government, crime and the Yakama Nation, a federally recognized tribe with important historical and cultural ties to the land.  I began with the Herald-Republic in Oct. 2000 as a copy editor, designing pages, writing headlines and proof-reading stories. Over the years I have covered four Lower Valley municipalities, Granger, Toppenish, Wapato and Harrah, and the Yakama Nation. My goal always has been to shine a light in dark places and bring readers closer to concerning issues, important people, and other events in our community.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment