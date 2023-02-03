A man convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn on the Yakama Reservation will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday.
Jordan Everett Stevens will be sentenced at 3 p.m. Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima, according to court records. He was previously scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1. The reason for the scheduling change wasn’t noted in the federal court docket.
A jury found Stevens guilty on June 10, 2021.
Stevens shot Minthorn in the head in a remote area north of Brownstown.
Two witnesses testified that Stevens killed her because she had talked to FBI agents about an incident involving him.
A third witness, Tim Castilleja, failed to show up to court, so he was arrested and was forced to testify. He told a jury he was afraid of testifying.
Three days later, the tavern he lived at in Brownstown was leveled by fire. There was no sign of Castilleja. Investigators said they recovered what was believed to be human remains from the charred rubble.
Federal authorities have yet to release further information about the remains or Castilleja’s whereabouts.
