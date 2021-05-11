Yakima County seniors can apply for food vouchers to buy fruits and vegetables at farmers markets.
The $40 coupons are part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's nutrition program for seniors, said Lorena Fernandez, program manager at Meals on Wheels in Yakima County.
Applicants must be 60 years of age or older; earn less than $1,986 per person or $2,686 per couple a month; be residents of Washington state and live in Yakima County, Fernandez said.
People can call 211 to apply.
Those living within the boundaries of the Yakama Reservation qualify at age 55 and should call the Yakama Reservation Area Agency on Aging at 509-865-7164 to apply.
The program awards $40 per person which is divided into $4 checks to buy fruits, vegetables and honey. Each enrolled person receives a package that includes the list of items they can buy and the places to use the vouchers. The program is valid from June 1 to Oct. 31, Fernandez said.
Meals on Wheels has 848 senior coupons available in Yakima County.
Coupons will be distributed starting June 7. Those registered will be given a convenient place to pick up their voucher and information package through a drive-through service. The participant must sign an affidavit and wear a mask.
In addition to this program, Meals on Wheels continues to serve meals for people over the age of 60 with frozen food delivered to applicants' homes. Those interested in this free service can 211.