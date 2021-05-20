Meals on Wheels will deliver meals at the Washington Fruit Community Center in Yakima beginning Friday.
The meals are available for people age 60 and older. Meals on Wheels will deliver seven-day supplies of frozen meals each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the center, which is at 602 N. Fourth St.
Those interested in applying should call the Meals on Wheels office at 509-426-2601. The deadline is 9 a.m. Friday to sign up for meal delivery at Washington Fruit Community Center.
Meal deliveries are also available in the parking lot of the city’s Harman Center each Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. The Harman Center is at 101 N. 65th Ave.
Visit Meals On Wheels at mypfp.org for more about Meals on Wheels and People for People, which operates the program in Yakima County. Call the People for People administration office in Yakima for more information at 509-248-6726.