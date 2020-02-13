State Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, will have a one-hour telephone town hall meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20.
King will discuss key issues before the Legislature and bills he is sponsoring. He’ll also take questions from constituents, according to a news release.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. While thousands of district residents will receive a phone call just before the telephone town hall meeting to encourage them to participate, residents may also take part by dialing 509-408-1571.
Residents in the 14th District are encouraged to ask questions during the telephone town hall meeting, but they may also submit them in advance by emailing King at curtis.king@leg.wa.gov.
The 60-day 2020 legislative session is scheduled to end March 12.