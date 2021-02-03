Tree Top’s leadership will change in August with the retirement of president and CEO Tom Hurson.
Hurson will retire after 36 years with the Selah-based co-op fruit processor, including four years at the top position.
“(Hurson) led the effort to stabilize the business, decreased company debt and executed plans for meaningful long-term growth, ultimately making 2020 the most successful in Tree Top’s history,” said Alan Groff, chairman of Tree Top’s board of directors, in a company news release.
Hurson also served in several key roles within the fruit industry, including past chairman of the Board of Juice Products Association and board roles with the Apple Processors Association and U.S. Apple Association.
Hurson notified the company’s board of directors of his plans to retire two years ago. The board chose current CFO Craig Green. The decision was announced to the company’s employees last month.
Before coming to work for Tree Top in 2017, Green served in different executive roles for several companies, including Watts Brothers Farms in Kennewick and RiverPoint Farms in Hermiston, Ore. Green has more than 20 years experience working in agricultural and food manufacturing industries.
During his tenure as Tree Top’s CFO, Green has led several initiatives, including helping the co-op modernize how it manages and measures its business, cash flow and debt. Green was also instrumental in developing long-term strategic and capital plans for the company, which employs more than 1,000 across seven locations in Washington, Oregon and California.
“We see his talent and tireless commitment to Tree Top,” Groff said in the company’s news release. “Green has grown personally and professionally and excels with new challenges. We are confident he is ready to excel as our CEO.”
Green said, in a statement, he is looking forward to a new challenge.
“I’m really looking forward to working with the team and executing on the long-term strategic plan,” he said.