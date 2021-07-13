Selah’s longtime public works director is now officially the new city administrator.
City Council members voted 5-2 Tuesday to confirm Mayor Sherry Raymond’s appointment of Joe Henne to the post, retroactive to July 1.
Henne had been serving as acting administrator since Don Wayman’s firing on May 25. He had been public works director since 1996.
“I’m honored, humbled, grateful,” Henne said. “I will always be honest with the council.”
Council members Jacquie Matson and Suzanne Vargas cast the only no votes, arguing that the city should have advertised the position and considered other candidates besides Henne.
“You don’t know who is going to apply, or what they are going to ask for,” Vargas said. She questioned how city officials could consider themselves good stewards of city resources if they did not take steps to ensure they had the best candidate for the job.
Henne is not the only key city employee to be recently hired in a noncompetitive process. In February, the city made City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case, who had been working as part-time legal counsel, a full-time employee without opening the position to other candidates.
At the time, Wayman said Case’s work for the city demonstrated the value of making him a full-time employee. Case also serves as Wayman’s personal attorney in an ongoing defamation suit involving allegations of misconduct when Wayman was a JROTC instructor in Texas.
Case said Tuesday that Raymond was satisfied with Henne’s performance as administrator since Wayman was fired and appointed him full time.
Henne would be paid $119,568 a year, with the option for a 7% longevity incentive pay. By comparison, Wayman’s final salary was $140,316, Case said.
Unlike Wayman, Henne will serve as an at-will employee, Case said, and not receive a severance package if his employment is terminated.
Wayman received a six-month severance package when he was fired, along with an extra month’s pay because Raymond did not give him 30 days’ notice of his firing.
At the time of his firing, Wayman had been under fire for nearly a year after he disparaged local Black Lives Matter supporters and ordered city employees to erase chalk art that supported the anti-police brutality movement.
He also directed city employees to take down signs put up by the Selah Alliance For Equality calling for racial equality in the city as well as Wayman’s resignation. A video by SAFE members shows Wayman personally removing signs from along a city street.