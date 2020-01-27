SELAH — A young mother who died in a homicide-suicide early Friday was strangled, investigators said Monday.
The autopsy of Emily Harris Escamilla, 30, took place Sunday in Yakima County. It confirmed the cause of death was strangulation, the Selah Police Department said in a statement.
Her husband, Daniel Escamilla, also 30, was found several hours later in Kittitas County, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His autopsy will be performed Tuesday in Kittitas County, Selah police said.
“Each of these individuals are well-known in the community and have a rich history in Selah. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and community,” police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police were called to the couple’s home around 1:20 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on a suicidal man, authorities said in a news release later that day. Family members told police Daniel Escamilla was in distress and called them to come and pick up his children, police said.
When officers arrived, they found Emily Escamilla dead and her husband missing, the release said.
“While at the residence, the deceased female’s husband made contact with family members and law enforcement via cellphone,” authorities said in a statement Friday. “He made several incriminating remarks regarding the condition of his wife and said he was not going to willingly surrender to officers when he was located.”
Yakima police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search, and after Daniel Escamilla’s vehicle was found on Interstate 82 in Kittitas County, the sheriff’s office there was asked to assist in a search for him, police said.
Emily Escamilla’s death is the third homicide in Yakima County this year and the first in Selah since 2017.
On Monday, YWCA Yakima highlighted Emily Escamilla in its 52 Women, 52 Weeks social media campaign that is sharing the stories of Yakima Valley women who are making a difference.
“This week, YWCA Yakima would like to honor Emily Harris Escamilla, who will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, friend and coach,” the post said.
According to her Facebook page, Escamilla studied business administration and accounting at Yakima Valley College and was an instructor of business technology and accounting at Perry Technical Institute. She had also coached volleyball at YVC.
In their news release Monday, Selah police noted they would not be making any more public statements regarding either scene.
“We will be sensitive to the needs of family members and want to respect their time of grieving and privacy,” police said. “We are also aware there are many hurting families and friends as a result of this horrific event and we want to remain vigilant in pursuing the truth of this case.”