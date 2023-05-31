A 42-year-old Selah woman accused of shooting a man in the face was convicted of second-degree assault and sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Alicia Marie McCormick was accused of shooting a 31-year-old man at the Senator Apartments, 31 N. Front St. in Yakima, on Nov. 11, 2021.
She was initially charged with first-degree assault, but received the lesser charge in a plea agreement in which she also pleaded guilty to unlawful passion of a firearm and felony harassment.
On the day of the shooting, police found the man running through downtown Yakima with a gunshot wound to his face.
He told police he was at an apartment where people met to use drugs and McCormick shoved a gun in his face and shot him in the cheek, according to a probable cause affidavit.
