Selah will now charge for any editing needed on police body camera footage people request.
City Council members voted 6-0 Tuesday to approve a revised public records policy that includes a fee of 43 cents for each minute spent editing video. Council Member Jared Iverson was not present at the meeting.
Selah officers began using the cameras in 2022, in part to comply with state law requiring officers to record interrogations of adult felony suspects and juveniles.
The recordings are public records, but footage of juveniles, the inside of medical facilities, and other places where people have an expectation of privacy cannot be released and can be redacted by blurring, covering faces, blacking out the screen or muting the audio.
Agencies are allowed under the Public Records Act to recoup the expense of such editing, but it must reflect the actual cost.
A report to the council said the city does not charge for the cost of the editing software, but recommended the city recoup the cost for the department’s video specialist to make the edits.
Using the employee’s salary, city officials determined the cost to be 43 cents per minute. If a particular redaction took five minutes, then the cost would be $2.15.
The fees were included in a revised public records policy, in which the city stated it would follow the Public Records Act’s fees rather than calculate fees for each type of records request, as well as declare the city will not maintain an index of all records being kept.
Treesa Morales, the city’s public records officer, told council members that compiling such an index would be too much of a burden and was not necessary.
“We have them in the system. We know where they are,” Morales said.
In another change, Selah will list the specific code that allows a redaction, and requesters will need look it up in state RCWs or on the city's list. In the past, the city has provided a log listing all redactions from a document and the reason they were removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.