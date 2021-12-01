Selah residents will have a chance Thursday to weigh in on what a new police station and municipal court should look like.
MacKenzie, a Seattle-based architectural firm, will present its concepts for a new facility to house the police department and municipal court, as well as hear what residents would like to see in the building, including what it should look like, said Roger Bell, a City Council member.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St.
The city retained Mackenzie to design the building, which will replace the current police station at 617 S. First St., and house the court that now convenes in the City Hall council chambers.
Selah’s current police station is in a building the city rents for $5,000 a month, including taxes and maintenance. The building is considered inadequate for a police department because it lacks a secure entrance, soundproofed interview rooms and places where officers can privately fill out police reports, according to city officials.
Also, traffic on Selah’s main street makes if difficult for police to respond to calls from headquarters, officials said.
A new building would be at the corner of North Fourth Street and West Naches Avenue, two blocks west of City Hall, where the city had previously considered a new city hall that would have incorporated a police station and courthouse.
