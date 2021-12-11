A water boil advisory for Selah has been scaled back to a neighborhood on the south end of the city after further testing of the city’s water system.
Tests results from around the city found traces of E.coli bacteria were isolated to the area south of Southern Avenue and west of South Fifth Avenue, according to a Yakima Health District news release. Residents living there are asked to either boil water or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and cooking, according to the release.
The city was put under a citywide boil advisory Friday after initial tests showed the fecal bacteria in water from two homes in the area. The citywide order was implemented as tests were conducted on water taken from areas around the city.
City Administrator Joe Henne said earlier that the affected area has older homes and plumbing systems. The city and health officials will continue to test the water as the lines are flushed and additional chlorine is added, a health district release said.
