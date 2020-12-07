Selah City Council members will decide if the city will have a full-time attorney who also handles personnel matters when they vote on the city’s 2021 budget Tuesday.
Council members conducted a public hearing on the $16.8 million spending package at its Nov. 24 meeting. While the budget includes the elimination of a 15% utility tax that had been levied to pay off the city’s debt on the Marudo property and a reduction in the 2021 property tax rate, it would also make the city attorney’s position a full-time post.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, with connection details available on the city’s website. Currently, the city has a $120,000 contract with D.R. “Rob” Case for legal services. Under the proposed budget, the city attorney would be paid almost $160,000 a year, and assume the duties of the human resources manager, which is eliminated in this year’s budget.
At the budget hearing, City Administrator Don Wayman said it was a “question for another day” as to whether Case would be offered the job or the city would seek outside applicants.
Residents and some of the council members said at the Nov. 24 meeting that the personnel director, who has to handle complaints from employees about supervisors, should be independent of the city attorney.
Another budget item is a $5,000 payment for Wayman’s benefits under the city’s insurance plan with the Teamsters union. Councilman Russ Carlson, at the council meeting, questioned why the city was paying to put Wayman on the city insurance plan when the council agreed in 2015 to give Wayman extra money in return for not taking city benefits.
Wayman said the insurance program offered by the Teamsters required every city employee, including those not represented by the union, to be on the insurance plan, and an audit found that Wayman was not on the plan.
He said the city investigated other insurance plans, and found they were more expensive than the plan offered by the Teamsters, even with the extra money for Wayman’s benefits.
Dave Simmons, a business agent with Teamsters Local 760, said the insurance program is part of a trust, and the board overseeing it is split evenly between Teamsters and employers. One of the conditions of the insurance plan is that every member of a group must be on the plan, whether they are represented by the union or not.
“The trust benefits has certain rules, and (the city) agrees to it,” Simmons said. “There was nothing hidden about it.”
Case said to remove the payment in lieu of benefits to Wayman, the city would have to renegotiate Wayman’s contract.
While the city is increasing water and sewer fees by 3% in 2021, that is being offset by eliminating the tax that the city was using to pay off the debt for Marudo property, a tract the city bought off North Wenas Road in 2002 but never developed.
City Clerk/Treasurer Dale Novobielski said the city had sufficient cash to pay off the remaining two years of the debt without the tax.
Wayman has said the city’s net cash balances have doubled since 2015.
While the tax levy has been increased 1%, city officials said the tax rate to collect it in 2021 will go from $2.61 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.55, which would reduce the city’s portion of the tax bill on a $200,000 home by $12.