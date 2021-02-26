Selah’s school board passed a resolution Thursday afternoon to put the district’s proposed two-year school operation levy back on the ballot on April 27 with some adjustments.
The decision comes after the school levy renewal failed to pass with a simple majority of the vote in early February. The vote was certified on Feb. 19 with 47.2% votes in favor of the levy, falling short of the 50% plus one required to pass.
If approved, the nearly $7.7 million levy combined with state matching funds would make up 12% of the district’s budget each year.
The local levy funds all athletics, activities and technology as well as safety measures, instructional materials, nursing, English language learner programs and highly capable programs, said Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund. He said the district wants to maintain all of these programs, as well as the staffing attached to them.
In placing the levy measure back on the ballot, he said the amount would be reduced to bring the levy rate down to $1.50 per $1,000 property value, the lowest amount a district can bring in before it loses the state matching funds, he said. The levy measure that failed was estimated to cost $1.55 per 1,000 value.
Backlund also said the district would “take a fresh approach to communication.” Messaging around the new ballot measure would show comparisons with surrounding school districts’ tax rates, which he said would show Selah falls in the middle to lower tiers of taxes collected.
He also pointed to the high passing rate of levies throughout the state.
“I think it’s important for people to know that there were 46 different levies that were run on Feb. 9, and 42 passed in the state,” Backlund said. “Selah is a proud community and still supports its schools. So I think we just need to do a different and better job of communicating.”
This go-around, he said there was more interest from community members in helping advocate for the levy measure.
The second attempt will be the final chance for the district to renew the levy before the existing levy lapses at the end of 2021, since districts can only run levy measures twice in a given year.
Certified results in East Valley, Granger
Also on the February ballot were school operation levies in East Valley and Granger school districts. Both passed.
In East Valley, a $13.4 million three-year levy to be matched by about $2 million in state funds was approved by voters with 55.47% of the vote, according to certified election results.
In Granger, a three-year levy at $2,285,000, to be matched with about $1.6 million in state funds, garnered 70.1% approval.