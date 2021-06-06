Selah will operate with an interim city administrator for the time being after the firing of embattled administrator Don Wayman.
Mayor Sherry Raymond said Public Works Director Joe Henne has taken on Wayman’s former duties, and the city will not be looking for a replacement at this time. She said Henne has served as an acting administrator in the past.
“We’re taking care of business,” Raymond said in an interview Friday. “At some point we will (look for a new administrator).”
Wayman was fired after the May 25 City Council meeting. The decision came after a closed-door meeting with council members, Raymond and City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case.
It followed more than a year of controversy over Wayman’s remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement, and his efforts to crack down on chalk art and signs promoting the anti-racism movement and calling for his firing.
On Friday, a federal judge ordered Selah to stop enforcing the sign ordinance city officials cited to justify removing the signs.
Raymond said Wayman was terminated without cause, meaning he would receive half of his $134,868 annual salary as a severance package, under his contract.
She won’t say why Wayman, who was hired in 2015, was let go. She said answering that question would only contribute to more “turmoil” in the city.
“I’m just saying whatever I say about why we let him go, other groups are going to take credit for it,” Raymond said.
The council is expected to vote Tuesday on paying Wayman through June 30. In an explanation in the council’s agenda packet, Case said Wayman’s contract required the city to give him 30 days’ notice if he were to be fired without cause, something the city did not do.
The item is on the council’s consent agenda, which means that, barring a request for discussion from a council member, it will be voted on without any debate.
BLM and signs
The Selah Alliance For Equality has called for Wayman’s firing after he called BLM a “Neo-Marxist” organization last year and disparaged its local supporters. He directed city staff to erase pro-BLM chalk art and remove signs placed along city streets supporting racial equality and calling for his firing.
Wayman also drew fire from the public for describing COVID-19 in ways that attacked Asian people, as well as demeaned service workers while defending significant raises for certain city staffers.
SAFE is suing the city, Raymond and Wayman in U.S. District Court arguing that Wayman’s removal of its signs violated the First Amendment guarantee of free speech.
Wayman and Raymond have defended the signs’ removal, claiming that the placards violated the city’s sign ordinance, which requires permits for all signs except those promoting political candidates and ballot issues.
On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson granted SAFE’s request for a preliminary injunction barring the city from enforcing portions of the city’s sign ordinances that ban freestanding signs, require permits and implement regulations that target a sign’s message.
SAFE’s attorneys argued that they were likely to succeed in their lawsuit and that the city’s enforcement rules were depriving all residents of their right to speak out.
The city is arguing that banning all freestanding signs complies with Supreme Court rulings barring content-based restrictions on signs.
The city also is being sued by resident and SAFE member Bill Callahan, who alleges the city violated the Open and Public Meetings Act last year by voting behind closed doors to direct city workers to remove chalk art. An identical allegation was brought forward in an earlier lawsuit that the city settled.