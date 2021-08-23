The Selah Park and Recreation Service Area will try for a fourth time to get voters to approve a tax levy to run the Selah Aquatic Center.
In November, voters will be asked to approve a 10-cent per $1,000 maintenance and operations levy that could generate $200,000 to operate the pool complex at Wixson Park.
“I’m hoping that the community finds value in the jobs we provide, and the recreation services we provide,” said Aimee Ozanich, the center’s aquatic director.
With this year being the closest to a full season the center has had, Ozanich is hopeful people will support the tax measure after having had a chance to use the pool.
In 2012, voters within the Selah School District boundaries approved a six-year levy to cover the costs of running the pool, approving an 8.5-cent levy that raised $120,000 a year.
After voters approved a $6.2 million bond to replace the aging pool with an aquatic center in 2015, SPRSA sought an increased levy to cover additional operating costs, including increases in the state’s minimum wage.
While a majority of voters approved the one-year levy in 2017, and two six-year levies in 2018 and 2019, they all fell tantalizingly short of the 60% required for approval under state law. The closest it came to approval was in 2018, when 59.17% of voters approved a $305,000 levy.
The pool was able to open in 2019 on donations provided through the Selah Parks Foundation and gate receipts to cover the annual operating costs of $250,000 to $270,000.
Selah council member Roger Bell, who sits on SPRSA’s board, said this year’s levy, which is expected to raise $200,000, is the least costly of all the levy requests. For the owner of a $200,000 home, it would add up to $20 a year for the next six years.
Bell said the pool, under Ozanich’s direction, has been able to generate additional money that helps pare back how much taxpayers will need to contribute.
In addition to the regular swim sessions, Ozanich said SPRSA has also been able to rent the pool for private parties as well as swim meets and swim team practices.