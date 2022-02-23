Selah’s Rep. Jeremie Dufault will not run for reelection in 2022.
The Yakima Valley lawmaker was displaced by new political maps drawn by the bipartisan Washington State Redistricting Commission. The border changes in the legislative map move Dufault, R-Selah, from District 15 to 14.
To run for a third term in District 15, Dufault would have to move, he said Wednesday in a campaign news release announcing his decision.
“I would like to continue to serve my Yakima County constituents,” Dufault said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to do that unless I move my three young children to a new home and a new school district. I decided that is not the best thing for my family right now.”
Dufault will complete the rest of his term, which ends next January, he said in the release. Washington representatives serve two-year terms.
“It has been an honor to serve the Yakima Valley in the state Legislature,” Dufault said. “I am grateful to my friends and neighbors for the opportunity.”
Dufault said in an interview that the decision was difficult, but the right one for his family.
He said his focus before the end of the current legislative session is securing funds for projects in the Yakima Valley, including a pool in east Yakima, a food bank in Selah and a homeless shelter in Wapato. Another priority is preventing legislation from Democrats that would raise taxes or add regulations, he said.
Dufault was elected to the District 15 seat in 2018 and reelected in 2020. He also previously served as a member of the Selah City Council. He is a lieutenant colonel Judge Advocate General officer in the U.S. Army Reserves and a real estate developer and investor.
Rep. Bruce Chandler of Granger is the other District 15 representative. District 14 is currently represented by Rep. Chris Corry in Yakima and Rep. Gina Mosbrucker in Goldendale. All are Republicans and remain in their districts under the new maps.
Under the new map, District 15 includes the east side of the city of Yakima, Union Gap, part of Moxee, Sunnyside and Grandview. The district extends east into Grant, Adams, Franklin and Benton counties. District 14 includes part of the city of Yakima, all of the Yakama Reservation and extends south to cover Klickitat County.
