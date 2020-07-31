Selah has reopened the public comment portion of its meetings.
The city quietly announced on its website last week that people could apply online to either submit a written comment that would be read into the record at council meeting or be granted permission to give their comments virtually through the Zoom videoconferencing application.
At Tuesday’s meeting, only one person submitted two written comments by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, Monica Lake, the city’s executive assistant, told the council.
The comments, from Terrance Frank, asked if the city was considering hiring a social media consultant to advise the city on the proper use of Facebook and other media in the wake of comments by City Administrator Don Wayman and others regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as whether there would be input from the council and others on a proposed city code of conduct.
Lake said she researched the policies of Burien, Renton, Prosser and Yakima. Yakima does not plan to reopen its live public comment portion until City Council meetings can resume in person, while the other cities permit comments through email, phone and videoconferencing platform Zoom, Lake said.
Under Selah’s rules, comments are limited to three minutes per person, with only 10 people allowed to speak during the public comment portion of a meeting, after which written comments will be read, city officials said.
Selah discontinued the public comment portion of the meeting when public gatherings were prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Council member Suzanne Vargas asked for public comments to be restored at the July 14 meeting as a way to hear from residents on various issues in the city.
“I think input from constituents is really valuable,” Vargas said at the meeting.
City officials initially claimed the council could drop the public comment section of meetings under the governor’s executive order relating to the Open and Public Meetings Act in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
While public comments are not part of the meetings law, the Municipal Research and Services Center said that if a body’s rules allows for public comments, people must be allowed to participate, either through teleconferencing software, phone or by email comments.
At the July 14 council meeting, Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond said the city would look into the logistics of allowing comments, but said she did not want to “(tie) up all that time in a business meeting” with public comments.
At the time, the city was dealing with controversy surrounding Wayman’s description of the Black Lives Matter movement as a neo-Marxist organization and its local supporters as a “mob” that was “devoid of intellect and reason.”
{span}Raymond led a{/span} Town Hall meeting July 21, {span}but said{/span} in a letter July 23 {span}she will not plan any more due to what she described as technical issues and problems evenly {/span}allocating time{span}. During that meeting, most of the speakers were critical of Wayman and the city’s policy of erasing chalk art supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.{/span}
She said she will meet with people in small groups or individually in the future.
Toby Nixon, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government and a Kirkland City Council member, earlier said cities should not use the pandemic as an excuse for cutting out public comment. His city offers several ways people can make comments during meetings, such as email and phone comments that are presented during the meeting, or by appearing live via Zoom or phone.
“In my role as president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, every governing board, city, county, hospital board and district should be using the technology available to us to enable the public to have a chance to comment,” Nixon said.