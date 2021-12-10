Selah residents have been advised to boil their tap water before using it after fecal bacteria was found in a couple samples Friday.
The state Department of Health issued the advisory effective at 4 p.m. and will remain in place citywide until further tests are completed on the water system.
City Administrator Joe Henne said a routine test of water around the city came back positive for E.coli, an intestinal bacteria that is also found in human and animal waste. Henne said a test at one house in the southwestern part of the city found the bacteria as part of a regular monthly test.
One nearby house in the area also tested positive for the bacteria, Henne said. City officials notified the Yakima Health District and the state Department of Health, which issued the advisory while tests are conducted on water taken from other parts of the city.
Those results are expected Saturday, and the boil advisory will be updated at that time, Henne and the Yakima Health District said.
Henne believes the contamination may be confined to the neighborhood where it was first discovered. He said the houses in the area were built in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with water pipes dating to the same period.
He said the city is flushing water mains as part of the decontamination process.
While the advisory remains in effect, residents are advised to boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food, the health district said. Residents can also used bottled water for those needs, the district said.
An E.coli infection’s symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, with most people improving after five to seven days, but it can also be life-threatening the health district said.
