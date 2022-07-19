In addition to voting on federal, state and local offices, Selah voters will also decide if the city should borrow money to build a new police station.
City Council members last week approved putting a $12.7 million, 30-year bond question on the November ballot to fund a new building that would house the police department and municipal court. The building would be on city-owned land in the 300 block of West Naches Avenue across from Robert Lince Elementary School.
To pass, the bond referendum would need 60% approval from voters. Chief Dan Christman said he and others from the city have been at community events presenting information on the new building and why it is needed, while a committee of residents is forming to formally advocate for the bond’s passage.
If passed, the bond would increase the property tax rate by 59 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, which Christman said would work out to $14.75 a month for the owner of a $300,000 home.
Currently, the department operates out of a rented building at 617 S. First St. The city pays $5,000 a month for rent, maintenance and taxes.
Christman, in an earlier interview, said the current building is in a place where traffic makes it difficult for police to respond at morning and afternoon rush hours. It also lacks a secure entrance for bringing in detainees, soundproof interview rooms and places where officers can write reports in relative privacy.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
