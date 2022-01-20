Selah police text message investigation leads to effort to change culture, but no discipline

None of the 10 Selah Police Department employees accused of exchanging inappropriate text messages will be disciplined, the department’s chief decided after an investigation.
But Chief Dan Christman said the inquiry has led to a concerted effort to change the Upper Valley police department’s culture.
“My assurance to the community is I’m not going to tolerate (improper conduct). Anything illegal, unethical or immoral, I’m not going to tolerate it,” Christman said.
Under the changes, the department will train all employees on avoiding bias and expects staff to report colleagues engaging in unethical and illegal behavior.
The completed investigation also provided some insight into the role of former City Administrator Don Wayman, who was fired last year amid turmoil in city government.
The attorney who represented Wayman said the investigation into the allegations should have been handled by someone outside Selah, as Wayman wanted.
“The tenor toward Don Wayman changed when he asked for an external investigation,” attorney Bill Pickett said. An internal investigation would appear biased in favor of the police, Pickett argued.
In a legal deposition, Mayor Sherry Raymond said she preferred an internal investigation to avoid having city government perceived as racist at a time when it was being sued by a racial-equality group over its sign ordinance. She said Wayman was not fired because of he wanted an outside investigation, but because of the overall controversy he generated.
Texts come to light
The reports of officers sharing inappropriate messages on their personal phones started with a Selah police officer who brought it up when he was appealing Christman’s decision to fire him, according to Christman’s report, which was obtained through a public records request.
The officer was placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested in a March 2021 drunken-driving crash and claimed someone else was behind the wheel. Christman said he has no tolerance for officers who lie.
The officer, while on leave, went to police headquarters and made sexually inappropriate comments to a female employee, who reported it to Christman, according to the report.
While the officer’s name was redacted from Christman’s report, along with the others who were investigated, the only Selah police officer who was facing DUI charges at that time was Mark Negrete. Christman, when presented with those facts in an interview, confirmed that Negrete was the officer in question.
Negrete, 48, entered a deferred prosecution on the DUI charge in Yakima Municipal Court, which will be dismissed in April 2026 if he complies with court orders and does not get into further legal trouble. He is no longer a city police officer, and attempts to contact him for this article were not successful.
One phone number listed for him was not in service, while calls to the other listed number were answered by a man who identified himself as “Mark” but said he was not the former officer.
Negrete appealed Christman’s decision to fire him at a May 14 hearing before Wayman, Christman and City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case. As part of his defense, Negrete presented pictures of text messages he alleged were shared in a private group by police employees.
After the meeting, the report said, Christman learned that an outside investigation was to take place. Wayman, the report said, invited Negrete to meet with him at his home and questioned him about the text messages, and Negrete showed Wayman the messages that were on his phone.
The outside investigation was to have begun May 24, the day before Wayman was fired following a closed-door City Council meeting to which he was not invited.
On June 8, the subjects of the investigation were told that it would be conducted internally. Christman began his investigation June 22.
His investigation looked at more than 200 text messages from January 2020 to April 2021, with none of them belonging to Negrete, the report said. None of the messages suggested criminal activity, according to the report.
The text messages were sent within a group that was set up in August 2017 when a group of officers participated in a calendar fundraiser for the YWCA Yakima to help combat domestic abuse.
After the calendar project, others were added to the group, which became a place to share personal news such as birthdays, anniversaries and births.
The group also became a place where members could vent about workplace frustrations, the report said. Members shared jokes, images and memes. Christman said there were some discussions about Wayman pushing police to go after chalk artists who were writing messages supporting Black Lives Matter and criticizing Wayman.
Former Chief Rick Hayes noted that his retirement was prompted by what he saw as Wayman’s “micromanagement” and using the department as a “tool” in his fight with BLM supporters.
In an incident report, another Selah officer described being yelled at by Wayman, who wanted him to arrest chalk artists who had drawn on the sidewalk outside City Hall.
Christman’s investigation showed that less than a third of the messages were sent while employees were on duty on personal phones, and that there was a history of joking and teasing involving sexual innuendo in the ranks that had been tolerated by the previous command staff.
Lack of evidence
Christman said his investigation was stymied by the fact that Negrete never provided actual texts, only screenshots of selected messages from his phone.
The pictures lacked the messages’ metadata that shows, among other things, the phone number the message was sent from and when it was sent. Each shot only included the sender’s name and the message.
“It was clear that there were manipulations of the (text) string, that some of the messages had been removed,” Christman said. While Negrete was an active member of the group, Christman said there were no messages attributed to him in those he submitted.
Christman said the senders could have been masked by simply changing a contact’s name in the phone directory. He said there were also allegations by other employees that Negrete had software on his phone to disguise who was sending messages.
None of the screenshots were included in copies of Christman’s report and related documents provided by the city. Pickett described the messages as racist, homophobic and sexist.
Pickett provided a document containing the messages. One contains a nude image while others are of a sexual nature. Some of the messages also complain about Raymond and Wayman.
Pickett said Christman could have determined if the employee actually sent the message by requiring them to answer under oath if they sent the message.
While the U.S. Constitution protects people from incriminating themselves, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allows public agencies to compel employees to answer all questions in an administrative disciplinary proceeding, while barring the use of any information obtained in a criminal proceeding.
In his report, Christman said none of the 10 officers and civilian employees he questioned believed that the messages were “racist, unethical or prejudiced towards any Selah community members.”
“The evidence supports a history of joking and teasing, sometimes with sexual innuendo that was tolerated by the previous administration at the Selah Police Department,” Christman wrote in the report. “Although no one reported the behavior to management, some reported that management was aware of it but did nothing to change or stop the behavior.”
His report concluded that allegations against the employees, who represent almost 40% of the department’s complement, could not be sustained because of a lack of evidence.
Christman said in the interview that he could not compel Negrete to turn over the texts because they were on his personal phone and he was no longer an employee.
But if new evidence were to come forward, the investigation could be reopened, Christman wrote in the report.
Internal or external?
Pickett, a longtime critic of internal police investigations, said the matter should have been investigated by someone outside the department, as Wayman wanted.
“It’s one of those ‘Let’s try to sweep it under the carpet’ scenarios,” Pickett said. He said an outside investigator would have eliminated any potential bias in the review.
Christman, a former Sunnyside police commander and program manager with the state Criminal Justice Training Commission who was hired in September 2020, said an outside investigator would not have been able to get as full a picture of what was happening in the department, particularly if the person doesn’t understand the culture.
“I argued in favor of keeping it inside the city, and Don Wayman wanted it outside,” Christman said, “and ultimately the decision was made to keep it in house.”
In a deposition given during Wayman’s challenge to his firing, Raymond initially thought having an outside investigator look at the matter was “a good idea” but changed her mind.
When questioned by Pickett in the deposition, Raymond said the investigation might fuel the perception that city officials were racist at a time when the city was being sued by the Selah Alliance For Equality over the city’s removal of its signs promoting racial equality and calling for Wayman’s firing from city rights-of-way.
The lawsuit led the city to overhaul its sign ordinance to remove content-based restrictions.
In Raymond’s deposition, a copy of which was provided to the Yakima Herald-Republic by Pickett, the mayor testified that she talked to Christman and asked if he felt capable conducting the investigation, and he said he could do it.
While in Sunnyside, Christman was the first commander of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, an inter-agency organization that conducts independent investigations of police shootings and in-custody deaths.
In her deposition, Raymond said she had no plans to issue a news release on Christman’s finding.
When the Yakima Herald-Republic requested a copy of the report, the city delayed releasing the documents to give the police employees named in the report and their union a chance to challenge the release in court. No challenges were filed, and the report was released Dec. 9.
Raymond declined comment for this story, stating “I have no comment for you.” But in her deposition, she supported Christman’s finding, questioning how to discipline people for “doing something that they’ve always done all their life and amongst themselves privately.”
Culture change
While no discipline was recommended, Christman said there will be changes in the department’s culture.
Characterizing the episode as a “mistake of the head,” Christman said that going forward all department employees will receive training in areas such as implicit bias, diversity, equity and inclusion, sexual harassment and cultural sensitivity.
The 10 employees who were investigated were given letters stated that they were investigated and the disposition of that event, the report said, and the letters would be removed within a year or as soon as they completed the training.
The department is also working on a mission statement to further enshrine values and ethics in the department, Christman said.
Other changes include more “all-hands” meetings with the entire department to discuss matters and policies, as well as ensuring open communication between Christman and the officers in the department explaining why things are being done the way they are.
So far, Christman said officers have been receptive to the changes, wanting Selah to become a “modern police department and do what other agencies do.”
“This potentially could have been a failure,” Christman said. ” I look at it as an opportunity to do a reset and move our agency forward.”
