Selah police are investigating the deaths of three people from possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a Speyers Road home Thursday.
Selah police were called to the home in the 600 block around 1 p.m. Thursday, Chief Dan Christman said. One of the teenagers in the house called a friend and said she was not feeling well, and the friend called 911, Christman said. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.
Police and medics arrived quickly, Christman said, and three people — a man, woman and a teenager — were pronounced dead at the scene.
Christman said the man was found in a car that police believe had been running in an attached garage while the others were in the house. Police are seeking to determine whether it was accidental.
The names of those who died are not being released pending notification of family members, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
