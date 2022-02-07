The Selah Parks and Recreation Service Area board has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. today, Feb. 7, at Selah City Hall.
Agenda items include accepting a financial gift to the Selah Parks Foundation to support operational revenue at the Selah Aquatic Center, and consideration of naming rights for the facility.
Carol Holden and Norma Smith also will be considered as SPRSA board appointees during the special meeting.
The board has been considering various funding options for the aquatic center since a fourth attempt at a voter-approved maintenance and operations levy failed in November.
Only 53.7% of the voters in the Selah School District who cast ballots in November supported the $200,000, six-year levy. While a simple majority supported a 10-cent-per-$1,000 tax rate, state law requires that it receive at least 60% approval for passage.
The levy would have covered the costs to operate and maintain the center, which opened in 2019, replacing an aging pool at Wixson Park.
Previous levies fell short in 2017, 2018 and 2019, with the 2018 levy coming tantalizingly close to passage with 59.2% support.
Since the pool opened, it has relied on donations and fees to cover costs; its 2019 season was shortened as a result. The COVID-19 pandemic affected 2020 operations, and the 2021 season was the closest to a full season.
Monday’s meeting location is seasonal. With the Selah Aquatic Center closed, the pool house is too cold to host the meeting. SPRSA remains a separate entity from the city.
Residents can join the meeting via Zoom.
