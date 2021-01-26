Selah voters will not have to go inside Selah City Hall to cast their ballots.
Selah City Council members unanimously voted Tuesday to allow Yakima County elections officials to install an outdoor box at City Hall. As part of the agreement, Selah will pay $253.47 of the box’s $7,375.96 total cost.
Previously, the county had a drop box located inside City Hall, but Clerk-Treasurer Dale Novobielski said that meant the city had to have an employee stay after business hours on election days to allow people to drop off their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline.
The new box will be installed at the bottom of the outside stairs, where a garbage can is now located, Novobielski said.
County election officials are in the process of switching out indoor ballot boxes with outdoor receptacles that would be more accessible to voters and easier for poll workers to maintain.
Charles Ross, Yakima County auditor, said similar boxes are already in use in White Swan and Parker, and the county is hoping to get boxes set up in Selah, Tieton, Naches, Union Gap and Wapato by spring.
The only discussion on the matter came from Councilman Roger Bell, who questioned why Selah was paying more than most of the other cities. Naches, which approved its box earlier this month, is only being billed $29.61.
Novobielski said that amount is based on registered voters in the city, and Selah has more voters than some of the other cities.