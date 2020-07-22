Most of the people who spoke at Selah’s virtual town hall meeting Tuesday were not happy about the crackdown on chalk art and City Administrator Don Wayman’s comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.
The meeting, with Mayor Sherry Raymond and City Attorney Rob Case fielding questions, quickly reached its 100-participant capacity on the Zoom videoconferencing software, but only 17 people were able to speak during the 90-minute session.
“The city’s comments and actions since June 6, 2020, have gained the attention of Americans all over this country,” said Jose Rocha, a Selah resident who participated in protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. “This attention Selah is getting is because of the leader’s radical outrage to peaceful protest. These same leaders and their acolytes are suppressing our constitutional rights. They are demanding we get over it.”
Raymond organized the town hall to allow for comments about the recent controversies that began when Wayman described the Black Lives Matter movement as a “neo-Marxist organization” and that local protesters were a mob “devoid of intellect and reason.”
People were also upset with the city directing public works crews to erase chalk art from city streets and sidewalks that was critical of Wayman or supported the anti-police-brutality movement.
At the meeting, about four people spoke in defense of Wayman and Raymond, characterizing Wayman as a man of integrity who believes in law and order.
“It will take leadership from Don and the mayor to keep Selah the way it is,” resident Duane Castles said. “Our lack of leadership in this country is from good people not wanting to take this abuse.”
Carl Torkelson, a local developer, said Wayman is the victim of a “lynch mob” that can only see negative things about him. He also defended Wayman’s characterization of Black Lives Matter as neo-Marxist, noting that one of the original founders of the national movement had described herself as a Marxist.
Torkelson also criticized Councilwoman Suzanne Vargas and Councilman Russ Carlson, who have been critical of Wayman’s comments.
“They need to rely on the facts and the law for their decisions, not their own opinions,” Torkelson said, adding that council members who couldn’t do that should be replaced in the next election.
But other residents were critical of Wayman’s comments and crackdown on chalk art, which they said cast Selah in a negative light nationally.
Bill Callahan reminded Raymond that she removed him from a city recreation board because of comments he made on social media criticizing her administration, and that Wayman should be held to the same standard.
“You set the precedent,” Callahan said. “We both know you are keeping Don Wayman around not because of free speech, but because of some personal agenda.”
Raymond claimed that news accounts of the controversy in the Yakima Herald-Republic and The New York Times were not accurate. She said she would also meet with Callahan privately to discuss his concerns.
Kayla Lalley, a Selah teacher raising two Black sons, said Wayman’s remarks made her concerned about keeping her sons here, as well as whether other people would want to move into Selah.
“What young person who believes that Black lives are worth protecting would want to start a career here, or what family would want to move here?” Lalley said. “The city administrator has cost us our reputation. Do you feel that people of color would feel safe living here?”
Charlotte Town took the city to task for its refusal to enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders to control the spread of the new coronavirus while threatening people with criminal charges if they draw on the streets and sidewalks with chalk.
“COVID-19 masking is the law, but writing with chalk is more murky,” Town said. “How do you justify enforcing one and not the other?”
Case noted that it is illegal under both the graffiti ordinance and the state code regarding malicious mischief to write on public property. While the city will only erase chalk art on sidewalks, Case said the city awould pursue criminal charges against those who write on the streets or use spray chalk on buildings.
“I can tell you with the governor’s law with the ‘Wuhan virus,’ that was by a proclamation, backed by the City Council. It does not declare the governor’s proclamations null and void, but the city will not put attention to enforce it for the governor,” Case said, using a term popular in conservative circles for the coronavirus.
Case also tackled the issue of him being both the city attorney and Wayman’s personal attorney in a defamation lawsuit involving allegations of misconduct while he was a JROTC instructor in Texas. Case said the city and Wayman both agreed when he was hired that there would be no conflict of interest for him to represent both.
Raymond said there may be another town hall meeting, and the city is looking into allowing public comments at council meetings. She noted that she has met with school district officials and representatives of the protesters.
Tuesday’s meeting will be posted to Youtube, said Andrew Potter, the city’s human resources manager and moderator of the event.