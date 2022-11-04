An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15.
The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
An acre-foot is enough to cover an acre with a foot of water or supply 10 homes.
Proceeds from the auction will help fund additional water conservation efforts in the district, Draper said.
This is the first private water bank in Yakima County, where a county-operated water utility began metering and assessing usage fees on new wells drilled in unincorporated areas from January 2018 forward.
The irrigation’s water bank possibly could offer builders and alternative to the county’s utility, said officials with Western Water Markets, which is overseeing the auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.