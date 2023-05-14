Tiara Welch-Quantrille has been doing a lot of thinking lately. At 39 years old, the mother of five has spent over half her life as a parent.
But now most of her babies are adults themselves and she’s had time to reflect on their journeys. Her time as a mom began when she was 18. There were years where it felt like she was just surviving.
Since then, she said, she’s been able to pass down lessons to her kids. Lessons like self-compassion and how to create safe spaces, which Welch-Quantrille had to learn for herself as well.
“Seeing them just moving through life in a way that gives them abundance, that to me is like, ‘Wow, maybe I did OK,’” she said.
Welcome home
Welch-Quantrille’s household consists of her, her husband, Steve, her four children from a previous relationship and a child from her husband’s previous partner. Welch-Quantrille’s three oldest children are 21, 20 and 19 years old. The two younger children are both 13.
All but one of the children live at the bustling family home in Selah. During the week, the parents take turns transporting the younger kids to school.
Welch-Quantrille works 10-hour shifts as a nurse at a community health clinic. On days when she works, her husband prepares dinner. Sometimes she needs a moment to decompress before checking in with her kids.
“I make my rounds to every person because everybody has something they want to tell me,” she said.
In their down time, family members like to play board games and sports, and travel.
Welch-Quantrille said she wanted her home to be a safe space for everyone, from herself to her kids to their partners.
“I think that that inclusive part kind of developed as they got older and wanting them to have a safe space,” she said.
Overcoming struggles
A sense of stability was something Welch-Quantrille said she lacked as a teen mom.
“I think that I was figuring it out as I was going,” she said.
An only child, Welch-Quantrille had some family in the area for support, but said her years as a young mom were often difficult. About 15 years ago, she began preparations to go to nursing school. She had three young children and worked full time. The first time she applied to a local nursing program, she was rejected, which devastated her.
After that, she gave up on her ambitions to become a nurse for a while. She said it felt like no one was really pushing her to achieve her goals. A few years later, after she had her fourth child, she applied again and got in.
When she was younger, she also faced stigma as a teen mom, something she has tried to fight against.
“I think that sometimes my story is hard to tell because I think a lot of it is things that people might judge or feel I shouldn't have succeeded,” she said. “Not only are we alive and doing well, we’re thriving.”
Welch-Quantrille said that as she and her children grew, their family became even stronger. They all learned life skills such as how to express love and how to stand up for themselves.
“I really think that as they've gotten older, we've really created that support system within ourselves,” she said.
Her kids know they can talk to her about anything, but sometimes they choose to go to one of their siblings for advice.
Though some of her children are legally adults now, her work as a mom is far from done. One of her children is autistic, and Welch-Quantrille said he will always live with her and her husband. And she knows her children will always need her.
Mother and more
Welch-Quantrille said she values her life as an individual, in addition to being a mom. But sometimes she has to remind herself that she is both.
“I have never been an adult and not been a mother," she said.
She said she greatly values her friendships and her relationship with her friends.
“Connection with the people I love really reminds me of what I need,” she said.
She loves throwing parties where, naturally, everyone is welcome. And in addition to raising five kids, she also tends to an abundance of houseplants.
Though life and motherhood are far from over, she’s come to a place where she can reflect on the journey so far.
“It feels like I've lived several lifetimes,” she said.
