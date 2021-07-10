Selah Public Works Director Joe Henne is expected to become the town's permanent city administrator.
City Council members will vote Tuesday on a resolution filed by Mayor Sherry Raymond to confirm Henne to take over the post full time. Henne has been serving as an interim administrator since Don Wayman was fired May 25. While the administrator is a mayoral appointment, council members are required to conduct a confirmation vote under city ordinances. If confirmed by the council, Henne’s employment would be retroactive to July 1.
In an interview shortly after Wayman’s firing, Raymond said the city had no plans to bring another administrator on board at that time.
The resolution states that Raymond “is satisfied with Mr. Henne’s performance and has decided to appoint him to the position of city administrator on a permanent basis.”
Unlike Wayman, Henne would not have an employment contract with the city, per both his and Raymond’s request, and would be deemed an at-will employee who could be fired with or without cause at any time. Nor would Henne receive a severance payment if he is fired.
Wayman’s contract granted him half of his $140,316 salary as severance if he were to be fired without cause. While Raymond has refused to say why Wayman was fired, she said it was without cause, allowing him to collect his severance.
Wayman also received an extra month of pay because Raymond did not give him 30 days’ notice that he was being fired.
If confirmed, Henne’s starting salary would be $119,568, with cost-of-living allowances and a 7% longevity pay incentive. He would also be allowed to use a city pickup as a take-home vehicle.
At the time of his firing, Wayman had been under fire for nearly a year after he disparaged local Black Lives Matter supporters and ordered city employees to erase chalk art that supported the anti-police brutality movement.
He also directed city employees to take down signs put up by the Selah Alliance For Equality calling for racial equality in the city as well as Wayman’s resignation. A video by SAFE members shows Wayman personally removing signs from along a city street.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. People can watch the meeting by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87921318690 or by going to the city’s Youtube channel.