Publicly, Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond has been reticent to say why she fired City Administrator Don Wayman last year.
But in a deposition given during Wayman’s legal challenge of his firing, Raymond said he was not fired because he wanted an outside investigation into Selah police officers sending inappropriate text messages.
Instead, it was the accumulated controversy that Wayman generated during his tenure, she said.
“It was at the end of at least 3 1/2 years of turmoil within the city,” Raymond said in the deposition. “I was ready for a change. I was ready for our community to get back on track, get back on track with what they needed to be doing instead of this fighting and the everyday turmoil of walking in the back door (of City Hall) and thinking ‘what is going to happen today, what has Don (Wayman) said to make somebody mad in the public today?’”
Wayman’s attorney, Bill Pickett, provided a copy of the deposition to the Yakima Herald-Republic, along with one given by Wayman. He says his push for an outside investigation into the police department cost him a job he had held for more than five years.
“(Raymond) was very supportive of me throughout my tenure until she wasn’t on May (25, 2021),” Wayman said while being questioned under oath.
In his deposition, Wayman said at that time he had been pushing for a transparent and independent investigation into the allegations, while Raymond, after initially agreeing with Wayman, decided the inquiry should be done in-house instead.
The investigation was eventually conducted by police Chief Dan Christman, who found allegations against 10 officers and civilian employees could not be substantiated because of a lack of evidence. Specifically, Christman said he was only provided with screenshots of the messages, which did not contain data that could definitively link a message to an individual.
But Christman said the department is taking steps going forward to change its internal culture, including requiring employees to undergo training to recognize and avoid bias.
Raymond fired Wayman on May 25, 2021, following a closed-door City Council meeting to discuss a personnel matter. Wayman was not invited to that meeting, which he said in his deposition was his first clue that it was about him.
Wayman said he went to City Hall after the meeting to meet with Raymond, who told him at that time he was fired. Wayman told her he would “see you in court.”
Wayman filed a claim against the city, alleging he was fired as a retaliatory move and that it was in violation of whistleblower protection laws. Pickett, his attorney, said Wayman’s insistence on investigating the text messages, which he described as racist, sexist and homophobic, was the reason for his firing.
In public statements and interviews, Raymond declined to say why Wayman was fired. She only said that he was terminated without cause, which allowed him to receive a half-year’s salary as severance.
In a letter to Wayman that was released through a public records request, Raymond told Wayman his performance was unsatisfactory, without listing deficiencies in his work.
When questioned under oath as part of Wayman’s legal proceedings, Raymond said while she wanted the investigation to be done within the city rather than outside, that was not the reason why she fired Wayman. She said it was the nearly constant controversy that Wayman was generating in the city.
That turmoil included using an ethnic slur in describing one local business owner, blowing a kiss at one of his critics during a council meeting, calling Black Lives Matter a “neo-Marxist” movement and using an ethnically offensive term for the COVID-19 virus, Raymond said in the 167-page deposition.
At one point, Raymond said she had asked Wayman not to turn on his web camera during council meetings because of the faces he would make when people spoke during the virtual sessions, the deposition said.
She also told him to stop using the offensive term for the virus, but Wayman continued to use the epithet, according to the deposition.
She also described Wayman as “intimidating,” even to her.
“I’m pretty tough, and if he’s intimidating me, I can only imagine what he does to somebody who is not quite as tough,” Raymond said in the deposition.
Wayman, in his deposition, denied Raymond’s allegation that he used the slur against a business owner, and said he believed that the mayor was OK with his use of the offensive term for the coronavirus.
As for his firing, Wayman said in the deposition that he believed it had to do with his insistence on having an outside attorney investigate the text messages. He became aware of the messages on May 14, 2021, when then-Officer Mark Negrete offered copies of them during his appeal of Christman’s recommendation to fire him for lying about a DUI crash he was in and a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by another employee.
The texts, copies of which were provided by Pickett, included a nude photo of two women, as well as memes and jokes that had sexual and racial innuendo, as well as comments critical of Raymond and Wayman.
Wayman said in his deposition that Raymond was supportive of an outside investigation at first, but then changed her mind and wanted it done internally.
“Actually, the way she laid it out was that she wanted to stick with the police. That’s a quote, ‘stick with the police,’” Wayman said in his deposition. “She felt that it would be better for the city if we kept it in-house, allowed the chief to handle the investigation. She was worried about the information getting out and getting out of hand. She was worried about the SAFE lawsuit.”
At the time, the city was being sued in U.S. District Court by members of the Selah Alliance For Equality, who alleged the city was discriminating against them by removing their signs calling for racial equality and Wayman’s firing.
In her deposition, Raymond said she was worried about the text-message controversy coming out at the same time as the lawsuit, as it would further fuel perceptions that city officials were racist.
But Wayman said in his sworn statement he believed that an open and transparent investigation was better for the city.
He also suspected that the move was political, as the city is in the process of seeking public support for a new police station.
Wayman said in his deposition that he did, with reservations, agree to call off the outside investigation at Raymond’s request shortly before he was fired.
Like Wayman, Pickett said it was Wayman’s insistence on investigating the text messages independently that cost him his job, regardless of what Raymond says.
“I know damn well the city could make the link (between Wayman’s request for an investigation and his firing) because the city paid $350,000 to avoid having it proven in a court of law.”
The city recently settled Wayman’s claim for $350,000, with $100,000 that coming from the city’s coffers and the rest from the city’s insurance. The settlement also required Raymond and then-Mayor Pro Tem Roger Bell to write letters of reference for Wayman that speak positively of his tenure.
Raymond declined to comment for this story.
