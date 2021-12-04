A 22-year-old Selah man was killed when his car crashed into a concrete barrier Friday afternoon.
Kevin L. Perez-Marquez was driving south of State Route 823 at Golf Course Loop around 4:45 p.m. when his 2004 Toyota Camry failed to make it around a curve and hit a Jersey barrier, according to the Washington State Patrol. Perez-Marquez was initially taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died, a State Patrol news release said.
Troopers said Perez-Marquez was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation, the release said.
