A 38-year-old Selah man was killed in a possible drunken driving crash early Friday morning.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies and Selah police went to the 1500 block of North Wenas Road shortly before 2:40 a.m. Feb. 25, 2022, for a single-vehicle crash, according to a sheriff’s news release. Michael Turner, the car’s driver, was pronounced dead at the scene after responders tried to administer first aid, the release said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Turner died because of injuries in the crash, and that no autopsy will be scheduled.
Deputies say it appeared that Turner was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, with its passenger side striking a tree. Investigators say speed and intoxicants are believed to be factors in the crash.
Turner, the release said, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
