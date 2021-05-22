Five years after shelving plans for a new public safety building/city hall, Selah officials are again looking at creating a permanent home for the police department.
A committee consisting of police Chief Dan Christman, three city council members and two members of the public have been looking at police buildings in the area and the city is accepting proposals from architects.
It's a need the city cannot put off much longer, Christman said.
“We’re running out of space,” Christman said. “We’re bursting at the seams.”
Councilman Roger Bell said the new police station is a council priority, but unlike the last time, they’ll be holding off on making it a home for City Hall.
The department will remain at its South First Street headquarters for the time being, as the city plans to seek voter approval for a bond next year to cover the building’s cost, Bell and Christman said.
Selah’s police department operates out of a building at 617 S. First St. The city pays $5,000 a month rent and covers taxes and maintenance.
“We’re just pouring rent money down the hole, and we’ve already put quite a bit of money into it,” Bell said.
Christman, who took over as police chief in October, said he was aware of some of the building’s problems when he arrived, but as he’s settled in, he’s seen other things that were of concern.
For example, being right on the city’s main street, it can be difficult for police cars to pull out from the station in response to calls during morning and evening rush hours, even with emergency lights.
Also, the place where police officers wrote their reports was visible from the front counter, meaning someone could look in and see what an officer was writing, Christman said.
The building also lacks a secure entrance, known as a sally port, where arrested people can be safely moved into the building, and the interview rooms are not properly soundproofed.
While some changes have been made, Christman said the only real solution is a new building.
It’s not the first time Selah has considered the approach. In 2016, the city had Traho Architects design a combination City Hall/police station/municipal court building. The $15.2 million plan was shelved in 2017 to give the city time to pay down its debt on the Marudo property off North Wenas Road.
The city recently dropped a sewer tax that was dedicating to paying off the debt on the property, which has since been commercially developed, as there are sufficient cash reserves to make the remaining two years of payments.
Bell said the council at a recent retreat identified the police station as a priority for the city. He and council members Mike Costello, a retired Yakima police officer, and Clifford Peterson were given a committee assignment to look at a new police station.
But Bell said they will not be reviving the old plan due to increasing costs. Instead, they’re looking at creating just a law and justice center that would house both the police department and municipal court, which is currently conducted in the City Council Chambers.
The committee recently added two public members, Dick Graf, president of Graf Investments, and Lisa Gordon, a local business owner.
For inspiration, Christman and the council members toured recently built or renovated police stations in Pasco, Union Gap and Ellensburg to get a sense of what Selah wanted.
Along with a sally port, Christman said he would like to see space to store impounded vehicles, interview rooms designed specifically to interview criminal suspects and crime victims, as well as space for agencies such as the Department of Corrections and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to work when they are helping Selah.
He also envisions a community room in the building that can be used by groups such as Boy Scouts or other civic organizations.
While an architect is still being chosen, the site has already been selected: A 2.8-acre tract at the corner of Fourth Street and West Naches Avenue, about two blocks west of City Hall, which is where the city was planning to build the 2016 building.
Bell and Christman said the city already owns the site and its location will make it easier for officers to respond to calls as they won’t have to fight traffic and will be more centrally located in the city. However, Christman said they will have to be mindful that it is a school zone and drive accordingly when they pull out.
At this point, the committee is trying to keep the project to $10 million, which Bell said the city would finance through a voter-approved bond. The earliest the bond could go on the ballot would be 2022, Bell said.