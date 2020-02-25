The Selah School District has dropped a proposal to change start times to help adolescents get more sleep and have better school outcomes — for now.
Superintendent Shane Backlund said the district would continue to weigh the possibility in future school years.
The district sought feedback on whether to adjust hours in light of mounting research showing that middle and high school students have increased academic performance and improved physical and mental health if school starts at 8:30 a.m. or later.
The district proposed pushing school start times for sixth through 12th graders back by about an hour to 8:45 a.m. and bumping up the start time for younger students to just before 8 a.m. beginning in the 2020-21 school year. School would have been released at a later time for older students.
But after gathering feedback from more than 1,100 students, parents, teachers and community members, the proposal has been tabled, according to a district letter from Backlund on Tuesday. Minor changes may be needed to accommodate the new kindergarten campus in the district, he said, but the overall school bell schedule will remain intact this coming school year.
Backlund said the district received positive and negative feedback about the proposal. Concerns included elementary students’ sleep schedules and child care issues, distress over preschool and kindergarten students riding the bus with older students, fear that the district was not preparing high school students for “the real world” and potential conflict with after school sports and jobs for high school students.
“While all of these concerns and opinions have merit, we believe that with time and collaboration with all involved, these could be addressed,” Backlund said in the statement. “Our district joins the medical community in the belief that later start times, especially for teens, would have a positive impact on our students’ education. Because of this, we will continue to explore this idea in future years.”
He said the district would assemble focus groups on the topic, continue to gather research, and possibly bring in an outside expert to support the process.
Backlund thanked the many community members who provide constructive feedback, regardless of their position on the matter.
But he also sounded alarm about the tenor of the conversation at times, citing respondents’ use of words like "stupid, pathetic, dumb and crap," as well as social media comments that “used profanity, questioned the District’s motives, assumed the decision had already been made and implied that the input gathering was disingenuous.”
He said Selah was capable of constructive conversation, “in spite of what is happening in the world around us” and said the district would continue to pursue what is best for students, even as it diverges from what district parents experienced in school.
“Whether we like it or not, the world is changing, and so is the way we need to educate our kids,” he said.
Research
Biological changes in teens shift their sleep rhythms at puberty, making it harder for them to fall asleep before 11 p.m. and more inclined to wake up later, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Teenagers are recommended to maintain a pattern of nine hours of sleep each night.
“Studies show that adolescents who don’t get enough sleep often suffer physical and mental health problems, an increased risk of automobile accidents and a decline in academic performance,” a 2014 report by the pediatricians' group said.
Just 27% of high school students across 30 states surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015 were getting enough sleep. Among middle school students across nine surveyed states, just 42% were found to be meeting recommended levels of sleep.
The AAP is among several health organizations that suggest postponing the start of school to better support students.
Schools across the state have begun to follow the proposal, with Seattle Public Schools finding a 4.5% increase in the median grades of students, an improvement and a median increase in sleep duration of 34 minutes a night after delaying the start of school by nearly an hour in the 2016-17 school year, research found.
Previous discussion
This is the second time the Selah School District has discussed changing school times. In 2014, the discussion came up and was later tabled amid other building reconfiguration changes.
With the new 275-capacity Robert Lince Kindergarten building opening in August, separating kindergartners from first and second graders at John Campbell Primary School, the district had the opportunity to assess it once again as it adjusts bus routes to accommodate the new campus.
As part of the latest proposal, the district had addressed some concerns from the 2014 conversation, including plans to find community partners for child care and before and after school programs.