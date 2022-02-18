Selah group acquires site for new food bank, seeks funding help to make it happen

A group is unfolding plans to build a new $750,000 food bank behind the Grocery Outlet in Selah to improve services to those in need.
The group recently purchased more than a half-acre at the corner of East Goodlander Road and North Park Drive. There, they plan to erect a 70-by-50-foot building equipped with plenty of food storage, walk-in refrigerator and freezer, an office, restrooms and a loading dock.
The group recently acquired nonprofit status, established a board of directors and erected a website — selahnachesfoodbank.org — explaining the project and asking for donations.
The vision is now in focus, said longtime food bank supporter Bill Harris, also owner of Bill Harris Used Cars dealership.
“If you don’t have a vision, an idea and hope, you don’t get there,” he said.
The food bank’s current location at the Selah Civic Center is small and inefficient, Harris said.
The food bank is only open for two hours twice a week, but serves about 150 families a month, he said.
Food is delivered and stored at a portable classroom near the softball fields behind Selah High School. Food is moved from there to the civic center on distribution days.
“So they’re moving food back and forth all the time,” Harris said.
The new food bank would be called the Selah Naches Food Bank and would serve both communities, Harris said.
The group has raised half the funds for the project. The group’s website has options to donate or loan money.
State Rep. Jeremie Dufault has requested $50,000 for the food bank in the state’s supplemental budget, Harris said.
The plan is to have the building’s foundation complete next fall with the food bank in operation in spring 2023, Harris said.
There has been strong support, he said.
Various contractors have offered to donate labor and material for the structure’s construction.
Harris and his wife, Laura, purchased the site for $100,000, which was below its assessed value of $124,000, according to the Yakima County Assessor’s Office.
Harris plans to sell the property to the food bank for the same price he paid and promises to carry the note.
“It would be more kosher for the food bank to own the property even though we carry the note,” he said.
There’s more planned for the food bank than just distributing food. The food bank will be set up like a grocery store offering a shopping experience, Harris said.
The food bank also will serve students in schools in Selah and Naches, he said.
Food boxes will be given to the schools, which in turn would distribute them to students in need. Students will be able to put the food boxes in their backpacks.
“And if they don’t have a backpack, we’ll give them one,” Harris said.
The effort is to assure students don’t run short of food, he said.
“This is going to help bridge weekends, evenings and holidays,” Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.