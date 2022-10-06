Selah firefighters responded to three suspicious fires in the Wenas area early Thursday morning.
The fires are under investigation by the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office, fire Chief Jim Lange said.
The first fire, a burning haystack in the 14000 block of North Wenas Road, was reported around 12:30 a.m., Lange said.
Then firefighters went to a brush fire at the west end of West Huntzinger Road around 2:30 a.m., Lange said. That fire burned less than 5 acres, Lange said.
A third fire was found in the 5200 block of South Wenas Road around 10 a.m. Lange said that fire may have started before then. It was less than an acre.
The brush fires were burning in dry areas with the potential for quickly spreading, Lange said. He credited the fact that that firefighters were already out in the area for a quick response.
Lange asked residents to call if they see something suspicious in the area, such as someone throwing out burning debris.
