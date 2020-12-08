Selah Alliance For Equality is suing the city of Selah in federal court, saying the city censored the group by removing its signs promoting racial equality and protesting city policies.
The lawsuit, filed late Monday in U.S. District Court in Yakima, also names Mayor Sherry Raymond and City Administrator Don Wayman as defendants.
“During times of hardship and conflict, the right to speak freely — including to criticize the government without fear of being censored or persecuted — shall not be diminished,” the lawsuit states. “Yet this is precisely what is happening in Selah, Wash.: City officials have targeted and suppressed messages of racial equality and calls for change to personnel in local municipal government in unconstitutional and unlawful ways.”
SAFE and seven of its members — Courtney Hernandez, the Rev. Don Davis Jr., Laura Perez, Anita Callahan, Kalah James, Charlotte Town, Amanda Watson and Anna Whitlock — are being represented by attorneys from Seattle law firm Perkins Coie and the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington.
The lawsuit demands that the city respect SAFE’s rights under the First and 14th amendments, that the city’s sign ordinance be declared unconstitutional and the city required to pay unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
SAFE filed the suit because they say the city censored their messages, including erasing pro-Black Lives Matter chalk art and threatening chalk artists with arrest, refusing to read comments submitted by SAFE members at City Council meetings on grounds that they violated “decorum rules,” and taking down SAFE signs from city streets by city officials and residents encouraged by city officials.
The signs included a Black Lives Matter logo, “Hate Has No Place In Selah” and “Fire Donald Wayman,” who has criticized the anti-police-brutality movement and its local supporters.
Wayman and Raymond have defended the signs’ removal, claiming that the placards violated the city’s sign ordinance, which requires permits for all signs except those promoting political candidates and ballot issues.
But SAFE’s attorneys said that the group’s signs qualified as political speech, and that the city allowed signs promoting yard sales, businesses, events and other messages on public streets without permits, and city staff did not remove those signs.
Davis, who participated in civil rights marches in the 1960s, said in a declaration filed with the suit that SAFE’s signs give him hope, and a voice for people in Selah who feel “unsafe or unwanted in their own community.”
“In some ways, the city of Selah’s strong opposition to messages of equality and inclusion makes me more fearful than when I was growing up in the South,” Davis said in the declaration. “It makes me concerned that we have not made the progress that Rev. (Martin Luther) King died fighting for years ago.”
James, who has two Black sons, said the removal of the signs and other actions have made her and her family feel unwelcome in the city.
“Feeling so heavily silenced has been terrifying. I have chosen to keep my children in online school even when they had the opportunity to attend school in person in large part due to the city’s aggression,” James said in her declaration.
Wayman and Raymond have admitted removing signs, and Raymond said she found the signs targeting Wayman offensive.
While city employees have been ordered to leave the signs alone, the lawsuit states that the city has not told residents who support Wayman and Raymond that removing the signs was illegal.
At a recent council meeting, City Attorney D.R. "Rob" Case only said that residents removed signs at their own risk.