Selah Alliance For Equality said new signs placed in Selah Thursday night were taken down within hours.
SAFE Member Bill Callahan said about 30 signs placed on First Street, Jim Clements Way, South Wenas Road and several parks were removed. He said it is not known if they were taken by city employees or someone else.
SAFE has been posting signs around the city promoting Black Lives Matter and calling for the removal of City Administrator Don Wayman, who has criticized the anti-police-brutality movement and its local supporters.
Wayman has maintained that the signs violate the city’s sign ordinance and can be removed, and said he has personally taken over that task.
Joseph Cutler, an attorney for SAFE, wrote the city this week and said removal of the signs was unconstitutional. Cutler said he "will not hesitate to file suit" against Selah and seek a restraining order.