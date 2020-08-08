SELAH — Leaders of a group promoting racial equality want Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond to pay attention to their concerns, or step down.
Members of Selah Alliance For Equality took Raymond to task at a news conference outside Selah City Hall on Saturday for her July 28 remarks that she will no longer listen to those who are critical of her administration. They also called for the city to take steps to restructure the police department, putting resources into education and social services, as well as naming a city street for Martin Luther King Jr.
“I see Selah on the cusp of something great, something inspiring and influential. I see a city that my boys can be proud of, not afraid of,” said Kareem James, one of SAFE’s leaders, noting the growth of the movement. “With this in mind I humbly petition the mayor and the City Council to step up and listen, or step down and resign.”
While the requests for reallocating part of the city’s $496,000 police budget toward social programs is sometimes referred to as “defunding the police,” James said the goal is not to get rid of the police department. Instead, he sees it as allowing the police to concentrate on crime, while leaving mental health and social issues to people better trained for those situations.
He said the city should also provide de-escalation, cultural competency and mental-health awareness training for officers.
At the July 28 meeting, Raymond spoke for more than seven minutes against critics of Wayman and City Attorney Rob Case. She said her “ears are fully deaf” to allegations of misconduct regarding Wayman when he was a JROTC instructor in Texas. Wayman entered a no-contest plea in the 2012 misdemeanor case, not admitting guilt or offering a defense. The charge was later dismissed through an agreement through the court.
Wayman has also faced criticism for calling Black Lives Matter a “neo-Marxist organization” and characterizing local supporters as a “mob” that was “devoid of intellect and reason.”
Raymond also targeted those who accused Case of stalking women who participated in Black Lives Matter protests. A police report showed that Case was near the home of one protester, but that he was just waiting for a meeting at City Hall.
“None of you will ever hold any sway on matters of policy as long as I am mayor,” Raymond said in the meeting. “None of you know anything about justice. You are just spewing and spreading hate among our city’s citizens.”
She called on other Selah residents to “restore sanity” to the community.
Attempts to contact Raymond for this article were not successful. She did not return messages left on her cellphone or at her business, King’s Row.
Raymond also called out several people involved in the protests, including Marine Corps veteran and former city employee Jose Rocha, protest organizer Courtney Hernandez and Gabriel Fabian, who has had his pro-Black Lives Matter chalk art repeatedly erased from the dead-end street in front of his home.
James, at Saturday’s event, said Raymond particularly called out people of color, potentially making them targets for harassment and violence from the residents Raymond called on to “restore sanity.”
“We have evidence that people who have joined our cause have been accosted, threatened and intimidated, even prior to Mayor Raymond naming names and putting targets on the backs of Selah citizens.”
Case has personally sued Rocha and Fabian for defamation over the stalking allegations.
James and others said Raymond’s actions have galvanized the movement, noting that more than 3,000 people have signed a petition asking for Wayman to be removed.
Hernandez said she was upset with Raymond calling her out by name, but said it helped convince her that Raymond was acting on her own and not at Wayman’s direction.
In other Selah developments:
• Police concerns
The union representing Selah’s police officers has asked the city to back down on its crackdown on chalk art. In a July 31 letter, Teamsters Local 760 Business Representative Dave Simmons said the city’s targeting pro-Black Lives Matter art after ignoring chalk art previously is straining the relationship between officers and the community they serve to the point where officers are considering leaving the department. And, Simmons said, it could expose officers to potential legal liability for enforcing an unconstitutional order. The U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington found in 2013 that the state’s malicious mischief statute did not extend to people writing with chalk on public walkways.
“Because of the potential individual liability to officers for a constitutional violation in the course of employment, the union requests that the city provide an explanation as to how it would constitutionally and statutorily distinguish its directive to criminally investigate and report individuals who use chalk on public walkways within the city limits to express speech from the scope of the order of the U.S. District Court,” Simmons wrote.
Raymond and Wayman did not return phone calls seeking comment on letter.
In a June 30 police report obtained through a public records request, Officer Mathew Lennon described responding to a call at City Hall, where crews were removing chalk art. Lennon described an “upset” Wayman demanding that the artists be arrested, characterizing them as “hooligans and thugs.”
When Lennon said the best police could do was issue citations due to coronavirus restrictions at the Yakima County jail, Wayman said “Once they have to pay court costs, they will stop,” the report said. Wayman also said, “If (the artists) want a fight, they will get one.”
• Pro-police rally
A “Back the Blue” rally supporting local police is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Aug. 29. The rally will be on Selah’s First Street between Anytime Fitness and Red Rooster Bar and Grill.