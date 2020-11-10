Selah restaurants will be able, if they so choose, to continue to use their parking lots for outdoor dining spaces.
Council members unanimously voted Tuesday to extend until the end of February a resolution waiving city parking requirements so businesses could set up tables and chairs in parking lots for customers, but not before some discussion about extending the practice to other businesses.
“We need to be careful about every business using every possible opportunity to add business,” Councilman Russ Carlson said.
Instead of tabling the resolution, council members agreed to pass it in its current form, and revisit the measure if other businesses ask to use parking spaces for their businesses.
The council passed the first resolution at the end of April, when the county was under the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders prohibiting indoor dining to slow the spread of coronavirus. It waived rules requiring the businesses provide a certain number of parking spaces.
That resolution expired Sept. 30, but City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case said the city told the businesses that were using it that they would not be cited if they continue to use it.
City Planner Jeff Peters said there were only four businesses he was aware of that had used parking spaces for dining, including Tailgater’s Bar and Grill and Magic’s Pizza Shack, which is operated by Mayor Sherry Raymond’s son.
The county is currently in Phase 2 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan that allows indoor dining at less than 50% of a restaurant’s capacity.