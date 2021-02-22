Selah City Council members will again consider a full-time contract for the city’s attorney, as well as settling two open government lawsuits Tuesday.
Council members tabled discussion at their Feb. 9 meeting on a contract to hire D.R. “Rob” Case as the city’s full-time city attorney for $160,000 a year. Among the concerns council members raised were giving him six month’s pay as a a severance package if he were to be fired “without cause” in the contract’s first 10 years, as well as him continuing to do legal work for his current clients.
Case was hired on a part-time basis in September 2019, replacing Bob Noe, who left to take a position as the Yakima School District’s in-house attorney.
Under the revised contract, Case would only get three months’ pay in the first four years of the contract if he were to be fired without cause, going up to six months in the fifth year, with the council voting annually in subsequent years whether to continue the offer of severance pay.
The new contract also sets an August 2022 deadline for Case to wrap up his business with clients who are not involved in litigation and report each May on the status of lawsuits he is handling for his private-practice clients.
Among Case’s current private clients is City Administrator Don Wayman, whom Case is representing in a defamation suit involving allegations of misconduct when Wayman was a JROTC instructor in Texas.
Open government lawsuits
Council members also are expected to vote on settling two lawsuits alleging the city violated the Open and Public Meetings Act and the Public Records Act.
In September, Trent Wilkinson sued the city, alleging that council members conducted an illegal vote at a July 14 closed meeting authorizing city workers to erase chalk art from streets and sidewalks. The suit was based on remarks Wayman made at a July 28 council meeting that council members had voted 5-2 to authorize the work.
In December, Wilkinson again sued the city, arguing that city officials failed to respond within five business days to his request for emails from council members regarding possible open meetings violations. Wilkinson had filed in request in September as part of the open meetings lawsuit.
Case argued in court that the only email that fit Wilkinson’s request could not be released because it was protected by attorney-client privilege, was an inter-agency communication and city ordinances bar council members from disclosing what happens in a closed meeting.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock ordered the email released, dismissing the city’s objections and noting that it contained evidence of an open meetings violation.
Under the proposed settlement, the city would pay Wilkinson $45,000 and turn over an unredacted copy of the email, while Wilkinson would drop both lawsuits against the city with prejudice, meaning that he could not refile them.
The council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and people can view it either through Zoom or the city’s YouTube channel.