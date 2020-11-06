One of the proposed changes Selah City Council members will weigh when they start looking at the 2021 budget next week is whether to have a full-time city attorney who also handles personnel matters.
City Administrator Don Wayman announced at the Oct. 28 meeting that the 2021 budget included a provision to make the city attorney a full-time employee and consolidate that job with the human resources director’s position, which has been vacant since the middle of September.
While two council members want to hear more details about the proposal before commenting on it, one councilman thinks it would be better to keep the jobs separate.
“There should be an independent, neutral person who can listen to any concerns of staff,” said Councilman Russ Carlson.
A member of the Selah Alliance For Equality believes that the city’s current attorney, D.R. “Rob” Case, would not be the best fit for the job because he is also representing Wayman in a civil lawsuit.
“There are too many ways it could go wrong and it wouldn’t be good for the people who work for the city and have comfort in an HR person they can talk to about their concerns,” said Anna Murray.
Wayman declined to comment on the proposal for this story.
Mayor Sherry Raymond said the proposal is in the preliminary stages and details, such as whether Case would be offered the job or if it would be advertised, would be discussed by the council.
“During budget times, we’re talking about what we are doing with the budget this year, and talking about positions that are coming open this year,” Raymond said.
She said she didn’t know about whether any other cities have merged the city attorney and HR director’s position.
Prior to January 2016, Selah’s human resources director’s duties were spread out between the city administrator and department heads, said Andrew Potter, who served as the city’s HR director until September, when he resigned.
“If you go back four-and-a-half years, the city operated quite functionally,” Potter said. “I don’t know if it was ideal without a centralized HR department.”
He said there are a variety of ways the city can handle personnel matters, and having an attorney handle all or part of them is just one of the options.
The proposal is not the first time the city has considered bringing its contracted city attorney on as a full-time staff member. In July 2019, council members voted 5-2 to reject a proposal to make Bob Noe, who had previously served as the city attorney for 15 years, a full-time employee.
At the time, Noe was offered a job as Yakima School District’s in-house attorney and Wayman said the offer of a $132,000 salary was an attempt to keep Noe on board.
Case was appointed in October on a $108,000 annual contract, which the council bumped up to $120,000 a year in a vote where Raymond cast the vote to break a 3-3 tie on the council.
The annual salary for the city’s HR director is $56,112, according to the city’s salary ordinance.
“Times have changed. It’s all about budgeting money,” Raymond said when asked why the city was again considering a full-time attorney.
Councilman Kevin Wickenhagen, who voted to extend a full-time contract to Noe, said his vote then was an effort to keep Noe. He first learned of the new plan to make the attorney a full-time employee when Wayman announced it.
“I will keep those thoughts to myself until that time when or if it is time to take a vote on it,” Wickenhagen said when asked for his thoughts on the proposal.
Councilman Roger Bell said he is waiting for the proposal to be fleshed out and discussed, but said he had some concerns. One of those is the potential conflict of interest if Case must represent the city in a lawsuit stemming from an employment issue where he was involved as the HR director, as well as past clients on labor-law issues.
“There isn’t any question in my mind that (Case) doesn’t have the knowledge and acumen to do human resources,” Bell said. “It is one of his specialties.”
On the website for Larson Berg & Perkins, where Case works, his biography states his practice includes employment law and insurance matters.
Bell said another question that needs further discussion would be if Case handles personnel matters in their entirety, or if part of the position’s responsibilities are given to others.
Carlson said if a conflict should arise between Case’s dual posts, he should recuse himself. But he also said he would like to have a neutral person fill HR director’s position.
Murray, with SAFE, said neutrality is important for an HR director, and that Case’s ties to Wayman present a conflict if an employee has a problem with the city administrator.
“There are so many problems with employees and Don Wayman, and (Case) is representing Don Wayman and now the city of Selah,” Murray said. “They’re not going to feel comfortable talking to them about their complaints.”
Former Selah police Chief Rick Hayes cited “micromanagement” by Wayman as a factor in him taking an early retirement.