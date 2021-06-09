Former Selah City Administrator Don Wayman, who was fired May 25, will be paid through June 30.
City Council members voted 6-0 Tuesday to approve a resolution allowing Wayman to continue receiving pay and city benefits through the end of the month.
The item was included on the council’s consent agenda, meaning that it was passed without discussion. Council member Suzanne Vargas was not present for the vote.
Wayman was fired May 25 following a closed-door council meeting. Mayor Sherry Raymond has refused to say why Wayman was fired, only stating that he was fired without cause.
According to Wayman’s contract, the city is required to give him 30 days’ notice if he is fired without cause. In a memo to the council, City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case said the contract was negotiated before Raymond took office and Case was hired.
To “make Mr. Wayman whole,” Case said in the memo that the city should pay Wayman his salary and benefits for an extra month.
Additionally, Wayman is to receive half of his $134,868 salary as severance if he is fired without cause, according to his contract. Raymond unsuccessfully tried to have Wayman’s severance package boosted from six months’ to 18 months’ salary in 2016, at a time when Wayman was involved in a dispute with the Selah Park and Recreation Service Area over the Selah Aquatic Center.
His firing came after nearly a year of protests from community members regarding Wayman’s comments disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement and its local supporters, as well as Wayman ordering city staff to remove chalk art and signs promoting racial equality and calling for Wayman’s firing.