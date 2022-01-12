With a new year, Selah has a new mayor pro tem.
The City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to appoint Council Member Russell Carlson to the position, which was held by Council Member Roger Bell.
As mayor pro tem, Carlson would serve as acting mayor in the absence of Mayor Sherry Raymond.
Unlike Yakima, Selah’s mayor is the city’s chief executive and only votes to break ties on the council.
Raymond had asked Bell if he was willing to continue in the post, but Council Member Mike Costello nominated Carlson instead. Bell and Council Member Cliff Peterson cast the only no votes.
The meeting was the first for newly elected Council Members Jared Iverson and Elizabeth Marquis, who replace Jacquie Matson and Suzanne Vargas. Iverson and Marquis, along with Costello, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by Chris Lanz’s resignation in July, and Kevin Wickenhagen were sworn in last week.
At the end of the meeting, after hearing a report of several city employees who tested positive for the coronavirus, Raymond urged council members and others to take steps to avoid getting sick.
“Keep your masks on when you’re out in crowds,” Raymond said.
Early in the pandemic, Raymond flouted Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home orders by allowing people to sit at tables outside her King’s Row hamburger stand and issuing a proclamation that city officials and police would not enforce the orders. Both the governor and Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the city could not bypass the order.
