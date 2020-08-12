The Selah City Council recommended Mayor Sherry Raymond hire an outside investigator if she deems it necessary to look into the actions of City Administrator Don Wayman.
Council members Suzanne Vargas and Russ Carlson both said the city needs to take seriously the concerns noted by police union representative Dave Simmons in a July 31 letter.
Simmons said the city’s targeting of pro-Black Lives Matter chalk art after ignoring chalk art in the past is straining the relationship between officers and the community to the point where officers are considering leaving the department. And, Simmons said, it could expose officers to potential legal liability for enforcing an unconstitutional order.
Raymond said she wasn’t clear what investigations were needed, though she said she is open to the idea. Human Resources Director Andrew Potter said he’d conducted a couple interviews with city employees regarding their complaints about an undisclosed subject.
Carlson said since Potter works directly under Wayman, Potter shouldn’t be the one conducting an investigation. City Attorney Rob Case noted it wouldn’t be appropriate to publicly discuss specifics, leading the council to go into executive session.
Carlson asked to exclude Wayman, who said the process was “an incredibly hostile move and unjustified.” When the Council returned after 50 minutes, the council members approved a slightly modified motion for an outside investigator.
Vargas and Carlson criticized Wayman’s stance against protesters and decisions to erase sidewalk chalk in support of Black Lives Matter while threatening legal action against community members.
“Our citizens, I think they deserve better than this, too,” Vargas said. “I think they deserve us to be good stewards of their tax dollars, not waste them by fanatically erasing chalk and engaging us in expensive legal battles that I believe we will likely lose.”
She also asked city officials to show more respect and support for police officers in light of Simmons’ statement that some officers have considered leaving the department. Case said Simmons falsely stated the city wants to criminalize the use of chalk on sidewalks and walkways.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, two letters read aloud by executive assistant Monica Lake supported Raymond and Wayman. Five others criticized their actions, including one from Gabriel Fabian, the 20-year-old whose chalk art on the street in front of his family’s house has been repeatedly erased by the city.
Case said three other letters were not read because they violated the city’s standards.
During the meeting, a small group of protesters gathered outside City Hall and put orange tape in an ‘X’ over their mouths to symbolize what they see as the city’s efforts to silence their voices. Organizer Courtney Hernandez said she’s had productive conversations with Vargas and was encouraged by Simmons’ letter, noting the protesters want to see some police funds reallocated to social programs.
“We’re just going to keep going strong,” Hernandez said. “We’re not going to do anything too crazy right now, because the lawyers are in negotiations right now, I think, so we don’t want to do anything to screw that up.”
Police openings
The city has two openings in the police department after an officer recently resigned to go into education. Police Chief Richard Hayes also submitted his retirement effective at the end of August, a move Potter said had been expected for some time.
Wayman said thanks to strong sales tax revenues in July, the city should be able to fill all three positions. They’ve already interviewed two police chief candidates he described as highly qualified. The new chief will be involved with hiring the two new officers. Deputy Chief Eric Steen will lead the department on an interim basis.
“We’re going to spread our net out and we’re going to look outside of the valley for new patrolmen and new leadership,” Wayman said, noting several officers have left their jobs in places such as Seattle, where Police Chief Carmen Best announced her retirement on Monday. “We look at this as an encouraging thing that we might have some opportunity to get some highly experienced officers from other municipalities.”
In other business:
Grant money
The council unanimously approved a resolution to authorize Raymond to sign an agreement for a coronavirus relief fund grant for small businesses worth up to $238,950.
Wayman said by next Friday requirements will be available to businesses, letting them know how much money is available from the state’s Department of Commerce. Council members and auditors from the commerce department will eventually need to approve how the money’s spent, why it’s needed, and how much goes to each business.
“I’m looking at a three-step grant level of funding,” Wayman said, noting it would be available as $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000. “No requirement to pay back and no tracking of how the business spends the money.”
John Campbell construction The council unanimously approved a right-of-way vacation on North First Street to allow John Campbell Elementary to replace its vehicle and school bus parking in front of the school with sidewalks and landscaping.
State law requires the school district to pay the city $47,000, the appraised value of the property. Selah City Planner Jeff Peters said construction plans should be finalized soon and the city’s working to minimize issues with dust during the demolition process.