Selah City Council members agreed to go with a higher-end design for a new police station, but plan to cut back on some elements to trim costs.
While wanting to trim back the proposed $12.6 million price tag for the building, council members also said that a long-lasting, secure building would be sound investment for the city.
“As a homeowner, I am willing to spend $2 a month more (in property taxes) for bulletproof walls,” Council member Elizabeth Marquis said at the meeting.
The most likely cuts will be made to outdoor landscaping and switching epoxy-based floors with polished concrete.
Currently, the municipal court operates in City Hall’s council chambers, while the police department is housed in a rented building on South First Street. City officials have been considering moving the department for years, due to the cost of renting and maintaining the building, as well as traffic and security issues with the location.
The plan calls for building a new structure for the police and court in the 300 block of West Naches Avenue, on city-owned land across from Lince Elementary School that’s used for a soccer field and parking lot.
The city retained Mackenzie, a Seattle-based architectural firm that has designed police and fire stations in Washington and Oregon.
At a workshop meeting Tuesday, Brett Hanson, an associate principal with Mackenzie, presented the council with two options for the building, which had been designed with anticipated growth in the city and the department in mind.
While both proposals would house the police and municipal court in the same 15,000 square feet, they had differences that affected the price, as well as the building’s life span.
The first option, which would cost an estimated $12.6 million, would have exterior walls constructed from concrete masonry with steel structural framing inside, with roof overhangs over the front entrance and slipped roof.
The other option, which would cost $11.8 million, instead used concrete panels and wood framing, with changes to the roof, decreased hall widths and less landscaping.
Police Chief Dan Christman in an interview Wednesday, said the $12.6 million plan would result in a building that would be functional for the next 50 years. The other option would have an operating life of 25-30 years.
Using concrete masonry would make the front of the building bullet resistant, Christman said, while bullets could pass through cement panels, requiring the use of more ballistic glass for protection.
The difference in property taxes, if the city were to bond the project, would amount to $1.25 a month for the owner of a home valued at $400,000, Christman told council members at their workshop.
Council member Mike Costello, a retired Yakima police sergeant, defended the more expensive option for the building, noting Mackenzie’s experience in designing police facilities.
“We know they know what needs to be inside that building,” Costello said. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel with what’s inside.”
On the other hand, when Yakima’s Law and Justice Center was built, a suspect escaped through the drop ceiling of an interrogation room because the building’s contractor was not familiar with the needs for a police station, Costello said.
The council directed the committee it appointed to work on the new station to pursue the more expensive option and look for ways to trim costs, such as eliminating landscaped islands in the parking lot and switching to native plants in most areas of the property to eliminate the need for irrigation systems.
Christman said another cost-saving measure on the table is designing the parking lot to divert water into swales rather than a more elaborate drainage system.
Council member Kevin Wickenhagen also suggested that instead of an epoxy-finished floor the city look into using polished concrete in the building to trim costs.
In addition to the police and court, the building also could be used for City Council meetings, community functions and as an emergency operations center, Council member Roger Bell and Hanson said.
