Jared Iverson and Joshua N. Pruneda are expected to advance to the November election for Selah City Council Position 2.
Iverson and Pruneda were leading with 44% and 33.8% of the votes, or 264 and 203 votes respectively, in unofficial results Tuesday. The top two candidates move on to the November election.
Mellisa Saxey received 22.2% of the vote, or 133 votes.
The candidates were running to replace Council Member Jacquie Matson, who is not seeking re-election.
Iverson, 37, who is self-employed in commercial finance, said he wanted to wait to see the final numbers.
But he's planning for the November election.
"I know I need to get out more and I have been in the community talking to business owners and the fire department," Iverson said.
Pruneda, 30, a teacher in the Toppenish School District, was happy with the outcome given the lack of campaigning he did leading up to Tuesday's election.
"I didn't want to devote a lot of time and money into it," Pruneda said. "It was kind of a surprise."
He said he would strive to do his best in the November race.
Saxey, 57, is a volunteer fundraiser with the Selah Park and Recreation Service Area.